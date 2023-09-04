Top 10 Photos Of Kangana Ranaut’s Flamboyant Manali Home

Take a look at the photos Kangana Ranaut has shared of her home in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023
Constructed against the backdrop of Himalayas, Kangana's house is a blend of modernity and old-world mountain charm.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana’s home is spread over 7600 square feet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The flamboyant home boasts 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Designed by interior designer Shabnam Gupta, the palatial home was built in nine months.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana wanted a home away from home that offered a break from the hectic city life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The wall next to the staircase displays the picture frames and souvenirs from Kangana's trips.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana's Manali home exudes a strong European country-side.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana relaxes as she sits on the stairs and hold a diya.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Every aspect of her house, including the walls, exude a strong mountain home charm.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana’s home features a charcoal grey façade with strips and windows and doors painted in white.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
