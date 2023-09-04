Top 10 Photos Of Kangana Ranaut’s Flamboyant Manali Home

Take a look at the photos Kangana Ranaut has shared of her home in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 04, 2023

Stunning

Constructed against the backdrop of Himalayas, Kangana's house is a blend of modernity and old-world mountain charm.

Massive

Kangana’s home is spread over 7600 square feet.

Palatial Home

The flamboyant home boasts 7 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms.

Nine Months Invested

Designed by interior designer Shabnam Gupta, the palatial home was built in nine months.

Exudes Peace

Kangana wanted a home away from home that offered a break from the hectic city life.

Beautifully Done

The wall next to the staircase displays the picture frames and souvenirs from Kangana's trips.

European Vibe

Kangana's Manali home exudes a strong European country-side.

All About Positivity

Kangana relaxes as she sits on the stairs and hold a diya.

Mountain Charm

Every aspect of her house, including the walls, exude a strong mountain home charm.

Contrast Works

Kangana’s home features a charcoal grey façade with strips and windows and doors painted in white.

