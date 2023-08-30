Top 10 photos of Miss Diva Universe 2023 Shweta Sharda with Mouni Roy, Alia Bhatt and other celebs

Shweta Sharda, who was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2023 in Mumbai, often shares her photos with Bollywood celebrities on her Instagram handle.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023

Viral Moment

Shweta Sharda shimmers in a red top paired with a black lower as she gets clicked with Sidharth Malhotra.

The Pristine Look

Shweta Sharda poses with Alia Bhatt during the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Bollywood Ready?

Shweta Sharda flaunts her tender frame in this photo with Karan Johar.

B'wood Plans Underway?

Shweta Sharda beams with joy as she poses with filmmaker Farah Khan.

A ,Memorable Moment

Shweta Sharda pouts while Remo D’souza gives a thumbs up in this adorable photo.

Making Heads Turn

Shweta Sharda looks stunning in the black off-shoulder outfit as she hugs Niti Mohan.

Dream Come True

Shweta Sharda can’t contain her excitement as she gets clicked with Vicky Kaushal.

Matching Steps

Doesn’t she look Bollywood ready as she performs with John Abraham in a reality show?

Too Hot To Handle

This moment shared by Shweta Sharda and Mouni Roy is high on fun and style.

The Perfect Prodigy?

Isn’t one look at this photo enough to gauge the bond Shweta Sharda shares with Madhuri Dixit.

Thanks For Reading!

