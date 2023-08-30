Top 10 photos of Miss Diva Universe 2023 Shweta Sharda with Mouni Roy, Alia Bhatt and other celebs

Shweta Sharda, who was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2023 in Mumbai, often shares her photos with Bollywood celebrities on her Instagram handle.

BollywoodLife

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023