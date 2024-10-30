Top 10 pics of Ananya Panday in glamorous outfits that will make you fall for 'Bae'

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2024

Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday's daughter Ananya Panday celebrates her 26th birthday today.

The diva is a glam queen and she has managed to earn some ardent fan followers for herself.

Her Instagram wall is filled with stunning and glamorous pictures that will make you go wow.

She sure dresses up to impress and has the physique to pull off any outfit with much elegance.

Even in desi outfits, Ananya Panday looks nothing short of a princess.

When dressed in formals, Ananya Panday exudes the boss lady vibes with much confidence.

She loves to pose and proves that she was born to be in front of the camera with every picture.

Ananya Panday is also a favourite muse of many fashion designers as she has the vibe and confidence to look stunning in every outfit.

Ananya Panday who started her Bollywood journey with Student of The Year 2 has come a long way in her career.

All that glitters is Ananya Panday on her birthday. The actress was last seen in CTRL on Netflix.

