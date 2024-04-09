Top 10 pics of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan diva Manushi Chillar that are gorgeousness personified

Manushi Chillar is going to play a pivotal role in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that releases on April 11.

The lady brings gorgeousness to screen as she is also the winner of Miss World 2017.

Scan through her social media profile and one will find only drool-worthy pictures.

Be it a short dress or a desi attire, Manushi Chillar looks ravishing in everything she dons.

Manushi Chillar looks oh-so-pretty in this pastel blue bodycon dress.

Manushi Chillar's saree look is worth bookmarking. She embodies class.

Manushi has the perfect figure to pull off bodycon dresses with high slits.

When you happy and you know it! Result is one fabulous picture.

Manushi Chillar setting some trend with her quirky sunglasses.

Manushi Chillar looking all regal and royal here!

