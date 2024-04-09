Top 10 pics of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan diva Manushi Chillar that are gorgeousness personified
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 09, 2024
Manushi Chillar is going to play a pivotal role in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan that releases on April 11.
Source:
Instagram
The lady brings gorgeousness to screen as she is also the winner of Miss World 2017.
Source:
Instagram
Scan through her social media profile and one will find only drool-worthy pictures.
Source:
Instagram
Be it a short dress or a desi attire, Manushi Chillar looks ravishing in everything she dons.
Source:
Instagram
Manushi Chillar looks oh-so-pretty in this pastel blue bodycon dress.
Source:
Instagram
Manushi Chillar's saree look is worth bookmarking. She embodies class.
Source:
Instagram
Manushi has the perfect figure to pull off bodycon dresses with high slits.
Source:
Instagram
When you happy and you know it! Result is one fabulous picture.
Source:
Instagram
Manushi Chillar setting some trend with her quirky sunglasses.
Source:
Instagram
Manushi Chillar looking all regal and royal here!
Source:
Instagram
