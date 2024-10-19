Top 10 pics of Priyanka Chopra in glittering outfits that will make you go oh-la-la
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 19, 2024
Priyanka Chopra always serves fashion and style inspiration. She never fails to impress with her fashion choices.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Glittering outfits are her favourite. Recently, in Mumbai for an event, Priyanka rocked a short glitter dress that had a long trail.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
An orange shimmer dress with a plunging neckline is not easy to carry. But Priyanka Chopra knows how to slay in it.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra is obsessed with all things glimmer and shimmer. At an Ambani event, Priyanka looked classy in a sheer dress and a ruffle jacket.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
All that glitters is gold is Priyanka Chopra! She looks breath-taking in this golden flowy gown.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The gorgeous black shimmer dress with a plunging neckline enhances Priyanka's beauty. She adds the spunk with those glasses.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Even sarees can shimmer, right? This neon green shimmer saree of Priyanka Chopra surely makes he stand out of the crowd.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
White and silver is a classic combination. Priyanka Chopra's body hugging dress is truly meant for a diva like her.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
What a power couple they make! Priyanka Chopra killing it in her shimmer gown, posing with hubby Nick Jonas is a sight to sore eyes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A multi-coloured shimmer gown with a thigh-high slit dress, Priyanka Chopra definitely has an eye for ultimate fashion.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more actresses who changed names after marriage
Find Out More