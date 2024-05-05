Top 10 Raha Kapoor pictures that prove she is the cutest star kid on the block

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 05, 2024

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor is the youngest star kid of Bollywood. And cutest too!

Today Raha Kapoor was papped along with chachu Ayan Mukerji in the city.

The little munchkin's expressions are already a hit among the fans.

This is a throwback to Raha Kapoor's face reveal from Christmas 2023.

Raha Kapoor looked the cutest as she faced the paparazzi for the first time.

Raha Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were twinning at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar.

She is indeed Ranbir Kapoor's princess and he is a doting father.

Not just mommy, Raha knows how to twin with daddy dearest too.

Ranbir Kapoor's world now centers around Raha Kapoor. He is always gushing about her.

Here's Raha Kapoor spending some quality time with maasi Shaheen Kapoor.

