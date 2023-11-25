Top 10 Rashmika Mandanna pics that prove why the Animal actress is a National Crush
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 25, 2023
Rashmika Mandanna's new movie Animal is about to come out and fans are excited to see what she brings to the screen this time.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As expected she looks absolutely beautiful and ravishing in this saree in one of the posters.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika is one of the most beautiful looking women in India and her elegance shines through in this picture.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
But, it’s not only the elegance she can also look hot when wants to like in this particular black saree.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She flaunts her body in this red piece.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
And this is the dress she wore for the Filmfare magazine June 2022 digital edition.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A traditional saree from the south looks jaw dropping on her.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here's a cute pic of her in a pink kurta to make your day better.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The jhumka and the smile to die for.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She raised the temperatures with her black one piece.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What other than traditional elegant beauty to end things up with.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Animal: Ranbir Kapoor beats Shah Rukh Khan but unable to defeat Prabhas
Find Out More