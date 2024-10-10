Top 10 Rekha-inspired Kanjivaram Silk Sarees with timeless elegance for the wedding season
Pooja Darade
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 10, 2024
The wedding season is here and who better than Rekha to help you get that perfect wedding look?
For those who love to keep it minimal, this golden-white Kanjivaram saree is definitely for you.
For those who love to take it up a bit knotch with bright colours, Rekha's dark pink and golden saree is a must this wedding season.
This golden saree is pure perfection for the sangeet or reception ceremony.
All eyes will be on you, if you drap yourself in this beautiful contrast of golden-red Kanjivaram saree.
Another golden-yellow saree, which will light up the haldi function.
If you are love Kanjivaram silk saree, Rekha should definitely be your inspiration.
How about this bright green saree to brighten up the wedding mood?
Rekha shows how to gracefully carry the saree with the perfect set of jewellery.
Another minimalistic look, if you like to keep it simple but classy.
This vibrant blue with hues of green and indigo should be an addition this wedding season.
