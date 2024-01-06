Top 10 Richest Men in Asia, Mukesh Ambani dethroned

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2024

Gautam Adani reclaims the crown with a hefty lead, proving coal and infrastructure still reign supreme. Net worth - $97.62 billion.

Mukesh Ambani slipped to second but Reliance's dominance in energy and telecom remains unshakeable. Net worth - $94.33 billion.

Zhong Shanshan from China, a Beverage baron retains a comfortable third, proving bottled water is a source of wealth. Net worth - $62.94 billion.

Colin Zheng Huang the tech titan who is also from China made a meteoric rise, with his e-commerce ventures. Net worth - $50.45 billion.

ByteDance founder, Zhang Yiming from China maintains top 5 despite TikTok troubles. Net worth - $43.46 billion.

Tadashi Yanai and Family from Japan, the Fashion kings retain Asian retail royalty status, proving Uniqlo's global appeal. Net worth - $37.27 billion.

Li Ka-shing of Hong Kong often called the Superman of Hong Kong holds steady, with diversified investments across real estate and telecom. Net worth - $35.38 billion.

Ma Huateng from China the owner of Tencent sees a dip but remains firmly in top 10, proving gaming is a worthwhile of investment. Net worth - $34.09 billion.

William Ding, from China as well, the founder of NetEase enters the top 10 with a gaming empire. Net worth - $33.31 billion.

IT pioneer Shiv Nadar joins the elite club, signaling the rise of Indian tech and education. Net worth - $31.2 billion.

