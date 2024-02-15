Top 10 sans makeup pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan that prove she's a natural beauty
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2024
There is no denying that Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the most gorgeous divas in town.
She has inherited the best Kapoor genes as she always looks absolutely stunning.
A sun-kissed picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan is pure beauty.
Of course, Kareena Kapoor Khan and her classic pout has to be here. This one is goofy though.
Kareena Kapoor Khan's without makeup pictures too draw a lot of attention thanks to her charm.
Indeed, Kareena Kapoor Khan needs no makeup as she is oh-so-pretty.
Kareena Kapoor Khan loves to click selfies and most of them make it to social media.
This one is from Kareena Kapoor Khan's holiday in Canada.
While Kareena loves to pose, she also likes to keep it simple when on holiday.
The natural glow on her face makes her look stunning all the time.
A clean diet, regular yoga sessions and a perfect fitness routine are her mantras to healthy skin and life.
Now that is a sweet picture of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. She isn't shy to pose without makeup.
Thanks For Reading!
