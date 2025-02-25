Top 10 Sarah Khan inspired latest Pakistani suits that you need in your wardrobe

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2025

From Raqs-e-Bismil to Hum Tum, Sarah Khan has been winning hearts and entertaining audiences for years. However, she is not just appreciated for acting skills but also her style, have a look

Sarah Khan looks stunning in this embroidered purple suit set with net sleeves and matching dupatta.

Sarah looks beautiful in this intricate embroidered red suit set paired with a choker necklace.

Sarah slays this floral print black suit set paired with high pony and accessories

Sarah looks ‘WOW’ in this floral print red suit set paired with a green net dupatta.

Sarah looks amazing in this white suit with orange floral prints paired with matching net dupatta.

Sarah slays in this black-green outfit paired with a simple middle parted straight outfit.

Sarah makes heads turn in this floral print full sleeves frock suit.

Sarah looks mesmerizing in this embroidered navy blue suit paired with maroon dupatta.

Sarah makes head turn in this embroidered sky blue suit paired with accessories.

Sarah looks breathtakingly gorgeous in this embroidered olive green suit set paired with embroidered red dupatta.

