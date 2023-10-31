Top 10 saree inspirations from Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone for this Karwa Chauth

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 31, 2023

Going multicolour might be your thing.

Kanjivaram sarees are always 10 on 10.

Try something new, go sleeveless this time.

Let your blouse shine!

Red nets are always considered for Karwa Chauth.

Quit old patterns and experiment with new colours.

Choose a vibrant coloured saree to get an edgy look.

Rock your saree with a pastel shade and some heavy jewellery.

Newlywed brides can choose this shimmery look for a mesmerizing appearance.

Want to get a royal look? Go for a golden saree.

