Top 10 saree looks inspired by Bollywood actresses for every new bride for Karwa Chauth
Janhvi Sharma
| Oct 16, 2024
Alia Bhatt slays in red saree and manages to set the screens on fire with her hotness.
Hansika Motwani's pictures speak volumes about her styling and we are in love with her fashion sense.
Priyanka Chopra is surely a bombshell and her fashionable pictures go viral among audiences.
Yami Gautam can surely give other actresses a run for their money.
Shraddha Kapoor manages to look drop dead gorgeous in every frame.
Anushka Sharma oozes oomph in the picture and flaunts her stylish side.
Janhvi Kapoor is the epitome of elegnace and style.
Katrina Kaif sets the temperature soaring with her charming aura.
Pictures of Bipasha Basu in saree will set your heart racing.
Rakul Preet Singh turns on the heat with infectious smile.
