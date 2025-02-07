TOP 10 Saree looks of Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2025

Maroon Banarasi saree looks effortlessly gorgeous.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vibrant pink saree gives a Morden twist to her look.

Samantha carries herself gracefully in a black saree.

A white saree adds charm to her look.

Samantha in grey chiffon saree exudes elegance.

A simple white saree looks breathtaking.

Samantha effortlessly stuns in her impeccable style.

Blush pink saree beautifully blends tradition with modern charm.

Samantha looks stunning in a classic white saree.

Floral blue saree helps her exude elegance and charm.

