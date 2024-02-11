Top 10 saree looks of Tina Ambani that are oh-so-pretty

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2024

Tina Ambani sure knows how to accessories well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tina Ambani's red saree look is beautiful as she happily poses with husband Anil Ambani and mother-in-law Kokilaben Ambani.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tina Ambani knows how to carry off a pastel saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A yellow saree is not everyone's cup of tea. Tina Ambani though knows how to pull it off.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tina Ambani poses with Amitabh Bachchan. Don't miss the floral hairdo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tina Ambani's pink and orange makes her look classy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tina Ambani looks wow in a zari saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tina Ambani added glam to pink saree with a pink bindi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tina Ambani dressed her best for her son's wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tina Ambani looks the most graceful in a golden and red saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 critically acclaimed Malayalam movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More