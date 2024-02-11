Top 10 saree looks of Tina Ambani that are oh-so-pretty
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 11, 2024
Tina Ambani sure knows how to accessories well.
Tina Ambani's red saree look is beautiful as she happily poses with husband Anil Ambani and mother-in-law Kokilaben Ambani.
Tina Ambani knows how to carry off a pastel saree.
A yellow saree is not everyone's cup of tea. Tina Ambani though knows how to pull it off.
Tina Ambani poses with Amitabh Bachchan. Don't miss the floral hairdo.
Tina Ambani's pink and orange makes her look classy.
Tina Ambani looks wow in a zari saree.
Tina Ambani added glam to pink saree with a pink bindi.
Tina Ambani dressed her best for her son's wedding.
Tina Ambani looks the most graceful in a golden and red saree.
