Top 10 Serena Williams quotes that’ll inspire you to achieve your dreams

On Serena Williams' birthday, we give you a lowdown on her most popular quotes on success and life.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023

On Recovery From Failure

"I really think a champion is defined not by their wins but by how they can recover when they fall."

On Victory

"Victory is very, very sweet. It tastes better than any dessert you've ever had."

On Success

"Every woman's success should be an inspiration to another. We're strongest when we cheer each other on."

On Desire To Win

"I am lucky that whatever fear I have within me, my desire to win is always stronger."

On Failure

"If winning is God's reward, then losing is how he teaches us."

On Being Humble

"Make sure you're very courageous: be strong, be extremely kind, and above all be humble."

On Self Belief

"You have to believe in yourself when no one else does."

On Facing Setbacks

"I don't like to lose -- at anything -- yet I've grown most not from victories, but setbacks."

On Realizing Dreams

"Everyone's dream can come true if you just stick to it and work hard."

On Dreaming Big

"It doesn't matter what your background is or where you come from, if you have dreams and goals, that's all that matters."

