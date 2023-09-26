Top 10 Serena Williams quotes that’ll inspire you to achieve your dreams

On Serena Williams' birthday, we give you a lowdown on her most popular quotes on success and life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 26, 2023
"I really think a champion is defined not by their wins but by how they can recover when they fall."Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Victory is very, very sweet. It tastes better than any dessert you've ever had."Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Every woman's success should be an inspiration to another. We're strongest when we cheer each other on."Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"I am lucky that whatever fear I have within me, my desire to win is always stronger."Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"If winning is God's reward, then losing is how he teaches us."Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Make sure you're very courageous: be strong, be extremely kind, and above all be humble."Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"You have to believe in yourself when no one else does."Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"I don't like to lose -- at anything -- yet I've grown most not from victories, but setbacks."Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"Everyone's dream can come true if you just stick to it and work hard."Source: Bollywoodlife.com
"It doesn't matter what your background is or where you come from, if you have dreams and goals, that's all that matters."Source: Bollywoodlife.com
