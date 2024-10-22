Top 10 Shraddha Kapoor selfies that showcase her sweet and bubbly side
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Oct 22, 2024
Shraddha Kapoor is among the prettiest diva of Bollywood. She is Shakti Kapoor's daughter and a successful actress.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Unlike the other Bollywood divas, Shraddha Kapoor is know for her simplicity and sweet personality.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Stree 2 actress loves clicking selfies and her social media page is filled with some gorgeous clicks.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She is among the bubbliest actresses of Bollywood and her pictures always showcase the sweetest side of her.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Here's Shraddha Kapoor aptly flaunting her new and trending glasses. She is among those who loves to share selfies on Instagram.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Who isn't happy when on a holiday? Shraddha knows how to treat her fans with pretty pictures even when on a holiday.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pretty in pink, Shraddha Kapoor also often gets discussed for her dressing sense. Her everyday looks are more relatable than that of other divas.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
That broad smile of her face makes her look so adorable, doesn't it?
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor looks as pretty as ever even in her no-makeup looks. That is why she is everyone's favourite.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor now has Stree 3, Chalbaz In London and more films in her kitty.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Do Patti, Top 10 Hindi suspenseful films to watch on OTT
Find Out More