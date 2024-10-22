Top 10 Shraddha Kapoor selfies that showcase her sweet and bubbly side

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 22, 2024

Shraddha Kapoor is among the prettiest diva of Bollywood. She is Shakti Kapoor's daughter and a successful actress.

Unlike the other Bollywood divas, Shraddha Kapoor is know for her simplicity and sweet personality.

The Stree 2 actress loves clicking selfies and her social media page is filled with some gorgeous clicks.

She is among the bubbliest actresses of Bollywood and her pictures always showcase the sweetest side of her.

Here's Shraddha Kapoor aptly flaunting her new and trending glasses. She is among those who loves to share selfies on Instagram.

Who isn't happy when on a holiday? Shraddha knows how to treat her fans with pretty pictures even when on a holiday.

Pretty in pink, Shraddha Kapoor also often gets discussed for her dressing sense. Her everyday looks are more relatable than that of other divas.

That broad smile of her face makes her look so adorable, doesn't it?

Shraddha Kapoor looks as pretty as ever even in her no-makeup looks. That is why she is everyone's favourite.

Shraddha Kapoor now has Stree 3, Chalbaz In London and more films in her kitty.

Thanks For Reading!

