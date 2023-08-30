Top 10 signs a man loves you

Get an insight into a man's thoughts even when he doesn't spell them out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023
Read a man’s body language to understand his feelings even when he doesn’t speak.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If a man is attracted to you he won’t be able to stop looking at you.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If he looks at you when you speak, he definitely likes you.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A genuine smile is enough to confirm his interest in you.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If he speaks like you and tone, it is a clear message that he thinks about you and likes you.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If he is restless in your presence, he is interested in you.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He wants to keep you safe if he protects you from men trying to flirt with you.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You don’t need words when a tender touch can convey the message.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He definitely likes you if his shoulders lean towards you when he’s close to you.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If he hugs you for a longer time, he doesn’t want to leave you.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
