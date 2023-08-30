Top 10 signs a man loves you

Get an insight into a man's thoughts even when he doesn't spell them out.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023

Body Language

Read a man’s body language to understand his feelings even when he doesn’t speak.

Can't Take Eyes Off You

If a man is attracted to you he won’t be able to stop looking at you.

Faces You

If he looks at you when you speak, he definitely likes you.

Understand His Smile

A genuine smile is enough to confirm his interest in you.

Uses Your Words

If he speaks like you and tone, it is a clear message that he thinks about you and likes you.

Nervous Around You ?

If he is restless in your presence, he is interested in you.

Likes To Protect You

He wants to keep you safe if he protects you from men trying to flirt with you.

Loves To Touch You

You don’t need words when a tender touch can convey the message.

Does He Lean In ?

He definitely likes you if his shoulders lean towards you when he’s close to you.

Hug Says It All

If he hugs you for a longer time, he doesn’t want to leave you.

