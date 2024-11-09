Top 10 stunning Pushpa 2 star Sreeleela's pictures that will make you drool

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2024

South actress Sreeleela is confirmed for item number in Pushpa 2. The leaked picture serves as proof.

Sreeleela has made a name for herself in the industry by featuring in movies like Skanda, Dhamaka, Aadikeshava and more. Her latest movie was Guntur Karam.

One look at her pictures and fans can say that she is one of the most beautiful divas of the South cinema.

Sreeleela looks beautiful in every outfit. Sarees definitely add charm and elegance.

But she can also rock satin dresses like PRO. This lilac dress is making her look like a dream.

It's not everybody's cup of tea to pull off a backless blouse but Sreeleela is exception!

Simple jeans and black crop top is every girl's go-to outfit. Sreeleela loves it too!

An off-shoulder dress in pastel pink makes Sreeleela look radiant and how. The diamond choker is so beautiful too!

Who is the boss lady in town? It is Sreeleela who is true fashionista.

Sreeleela's retro look is oh-so-pretty. The black dress with white flowers makes her look charming.

