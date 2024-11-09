Top 10 stunning Pushpa 2 star Sreeleela's pictures that will make you drool
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Nov 09, 2024
South actress Sreeleela is confirmed for item number in Pushpa 2. The leaked picture serves as proof.
Source:
Instagram
Sreeleela has made a name for herself in the industry by featuring in movies like Skanda, Dhamaka, Aadikeshava and more. Her latest movie was Guntur Karam.
Source:
Instagram
One look at her pictures and fans can say that she is one of the most beautiful divas of the South cinema.
Source:
Instagram
Sreeleela looks beautiful in every outfit. Sarees definitely add charm and elegance.
Source:
Instagram
But she can also rock satin dresses like PRO. This lilac dress is making her look like a dream.
Source:
Instagram
It's not everybody's cup of tea to pull off a backless blouse but Sreeleela is exception!
Source:
Instagram
Simple jeans and black crop top is every girl's go-to outfit. Sreeleela loves it too!
Source:
Instagram
An off-shoulder dress in pastel pink makes Sreeleela look radiant and how. The diamond choker is so beautiful too!
Source:
Instagram
Who is the boss lady in town? It is Sreeleela who is true fashionista.
Source:
Instagram
Sreeleela's retro look is oh-so-pretty. The black dress with white flowers makes her look charming.
Source:
Instagram
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Bollywood film sequels that fans are excited for
Find Out More