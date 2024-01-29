Top 10 techniques to indirectly flirt with your crush and make them blush
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2024
Keep in mind what they advise, and then bring it up afterwards. A kind yet understated method to let someone know you care is to pay attention to the little things in life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Looking your crush in the eye as they speak is a subtle way to indicate that you're genuinely interested in the conversation, but you don't have to start a staring contest.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Make inquiries. Conversely, make sure you inquire thoughtfully about their day, recent travels, or the bio exam they spent the entire weekend preparing for.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It doesn't really convey that you're into someone if you like one Instagram photo every few months. However, if you consistently like posts and occasionally leave a funny comment, eventually they will pick up on it.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Give your emojis the spotlight. Engage in some conversation with them and show them how to properly use emojis.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ask your crush to join you in a group hangout. Bring your sweetheart along for a movie night, study session, or party you're throwing.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
When conversing, touch their arm casually. Your crush will definitely notice a small amount of physical contact, even if they're not very good at reading cues.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pay them a heartfelt compliment. Feel free to give them a radiant, blushing, happy vibe.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tell about yourself in detail. While it's admirable to inquire about them and express interest in their lives, don't forget to share personal details as well !
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tease them gently. Just keep in mind that you want to be lighthearted, not harsh.