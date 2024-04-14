Top 10 times Nita Ambani and family impressed with casual dressing
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 14, 2024
Nita Ambani really knows how to dress well. Be it sarees, dresses or casuals - she looks gorgeous in everything she dons.
What can get basic than a long top and cotton pants? Nita Ambani is so pretty here.
Isha Ambani loves to be in basics. She truly believes in simplicity.
Isha Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Akash Ambani dressed in their casual best, aren't they?
Isha Ambani's husband and business tycoon keeps it cool in shorts and oversized t-shirt.
Soon-to-be-Ambani-bahu Radhika Merchant being goofy in an easy, breezy dress.
Radhika Merchant's colourful dress is looks so comfy and nice.
Ambani bahu Shloka Mehta pulls off t-shirt and jeans look with much ease.
Even for dinner outings, Shloka Mehta keeps it chic, simple, classy and fabulous.
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and others are often papped visiting famous temples.
