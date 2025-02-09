Top 10 Wahaj Ali inspired latest Pakistani ethnic outfits
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Feb 09, 2025
Wahaj Ali has been fans' favorite not just for his brilliant drama choice but also his fashion styles. Let’s look at the latest ethnic wear you need in your wardrobe.
Wahaj looks stunning in this off white intricate needle embroidered kurta set.
Wahaj looks breathtakingly dashing in this textured white kurta-pajama paired with embroidered matching waistcoat.
Wahaj steals hearts in this black short kurta-pajama paired with floral print waistcoat.
Wahaj looks occasion ready in this beautiful floral embroidered black and golden sherwani set.
Wahaj’s this mustard yellow kurta set complemented with needle embroidery is a must-try.
This simple yet stylish kurta pajama look can slay any occasion.
Wahaj looks amazing in this dark grey kurta set paired with black waistcoat and matching classic shoes.
Wahaj slays in this intricate embroidered golden pink sherwani paired with a matching watch.
Wahaj goes all ‘WOW’ in this all black look. He pairs black kurta set with a matching waistcoat and classic shoes.
Wahaj looks stunning in this textured kurta set paired with a beautiful green waistcoat.
Thanks For Reading!
