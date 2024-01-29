Top 10 ways to make your partner feel loved

Maintain regular, intense eye contact. It's an act of romance. Eye contact and a smile go a long way.
Your partner's mood may be significantly affected by the small act of demonstrating physical affection. Hugs make people feel happier and less depressed on days when they are having relationship problems.
Cooperate with one another. It's a lot more fun to fold laundry or change linens together than to do it alone while your significant other browses the internet.
As more individuals work from home, many couples are missing out on their regular time together. To ensure that you can live in harmony, it's crucial to periodically check in on your partner and talk about their needs.
Arranging a date is a thoughtful act that will help you and your partner reconnect after a demanding workweek. You can go on a casual or formal date.
Your spouse may feel special if you show them that you're interested in them as they speak. While maintaining eye contact is crucial, body language also counts.
A romantic gesture of any size can be made with a surprise present. Here, "thoughtfulness" is crucial.
Allowing them to select a TV show or film to watch is a kind act that has a big impact. It demonstrates to them your concern for their pleasure and your consideration for them.
Order your significant other's favorite takeout meal, be it curry, tacos, or pizza, to surprise them.
Give your lover your undivided attention if they value the time you spend together. Switch off the TV, put down your phone, and concentrate on them.
