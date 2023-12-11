Top 10 YouTube channels to watch with your kids for important life lessons
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2023
Ted Ed is a channel that focuses on providing information to children in a fun way, usually with the use of animations.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nat Geo Kids is the channel you’d want to subscribe to if your kid is interested in different types of animals.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Who isn’t fond of arts as a kid, this is where Art Hub for Kids comes in to give fun little tutorials to your young ones.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Want your child to think out of the box. Bright Side might just be the channel you and your kid were looking for.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Brain Pop also provides children with animated short videos to educate them and provides other fun ways of learning like riddles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
KLT or Kids Learning Tube provides information about a varied range of subjects like biology to geography in the form of poems.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cosmic Kids Yoga is about promoting yoga and other physical activities to children in fun ways like in the form of their favourite TV character.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Free School is a channel to introduce your kids to different types of art, music and other such things.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SciShow Kids is a channel that expands your child’s brain in terms of science and such.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
ASAPScience covers diverse topics that would normally not be discussed by other channels but in a captivating way.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 edge-of-the-seat Malayalam crime thrillers on OTT that will leave you shocked
Find Out More