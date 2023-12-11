Top 10 YouTube channels to watch with your kids for important life lessons

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2023

Ted Ed is a channel that focuses on providing information to children in a fun way, usually with the use of animations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nat Geo Kids is the channel you’d want to subscribe to if your kid is interested in different types of animals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Who isn’t fond of arts as a kid, this is where Art Hub for Kids comes in to give fun little tutorials to your young ones.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Want your child to think out of the box. Bright Side might just be the channel you and your kid were looking for.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Brain Pop also provides children with animated short videos to educate them and provides other fun ways of learning like riddles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

KLT or Kids Learning Tube provides information about a varied range of subjects like biology to geography in the form of poems.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cosmic Kids Yoga is about promoting yoga and other physical activities to children in fun ways like in the form of their favourite TV character.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Free School is a channel to introduce your kids to different types of art, music and other such things.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SciShow Kids is a channel that expands your child’s brain in terms of science and such.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

ASAPScience covers diverse topics that would normally not be discussed by other channels but in a captivating way.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 edge-of-the-seat Malayalam crime thrillers on OTT that will leave you shocked

 

 Find Out More