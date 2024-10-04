Top 10 YRKKH star Samridhii Shukla-approved outfits perfect for your next vacation
Nikita Thakkar
| Oct 04, 2024
Samridhii Shukla plays the role of Abhira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the show, she's always dressed in traditional but her Insta wall has her being a fashionista.
Samridhii knows how to vacation in style. This criss cross halter neck top in black and white is perfect for a holiday.
Planning a beach vacation? This singlet green dress worn by Samridhii Shukla is perfect to match the vibe of nature.
Basic one-shoulder top and cargo pants are cool, chic and comfy. That's Samridhii Shukla's idea of fashion.
Isn't she beautiful? And so is here outfit! A bright yellow top with a subtle beige comfortable pants should be your go-to outfit for any vacation.
Want to be glamorous on your holiday? A bodycon dress in bright orange is just perfect. Flaunt it like Samridhii with a bright smile on your face.
A basic white dress can also make you look gorgeous on your next holiday. Samridhii sure has a great collection.
Hot shots and comfy sweatshirts will never go out of fashion. They serve as a full-proof mantra to stay fashionable on holidays.
Comfortable pants are must when travelling. Add the glam with a tube top.
An all denim outfit like Samridhii Shukla is easy to pull off. Add the chunky jewelry to look for chic and funky.
