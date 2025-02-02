Top 10 Yumna Zaidi inspired Pakistani suits you need in your wardrobe
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 02, 2025
Yumna Zaidi continues to be a hit with fans not only for her dramas but also her versatile style.
Yumna looks exceptionally beautiful in this embroidered navy blue frock suit paired with matching net dupatta.
Yumna Zaidi looks stunning in a plain maroon kurta set paired with matching dupatta and accessories.
Yumna looks breathtakingly gorgeous in this embroidered green velvet frock suit paired with heavy accessories.
Yumna looks heavenly beautiful in this embroidered brown kurta paired with a matching palazzo and dupatta.
Yumna gives a stylish twist to her simple pink kurta set by pairing it with heavy dupatta, jewellery and makeup.
This simple yet beautiful floral print blue suit enhances the overall traditional look.
Yumna looks stunning in this beautifully designed black kurta set.
Yumna looks summer ready in this bright yellow floral print suit set paired with matching accessories.
Yumna looks elegant in this beautiful floral print design green suit set.
Get party ready with this Yumna Zaidi inspired embroidered long orange frock suit.
