Top 12 hottest Bollywood celebs as per their zodiac signs
Nikita Thakkar
| Aug 22, 2024
The hottest and the sexiest zodiac sign is said to be Scorpio. The living proof is Shah Rukh Khan.
R Madhavan's zodiac sign is Gemini and who can deny that he is THE HOTTEST celeb in the town?
Saif Ali Khan's zodiac sign is Leo. He has the looks, intelligence, charm - everything packed in one!
The next zodiac sign on the list is Sagittarius. Tamannaah Bhatia who celebrates her birthday on December 21 is indeed is the queen of hotness.
Shraddha Kapoor is Pisces. People with this zodiac sign are said to flirtatious and romantic.
Cancerians like Priyanka Chopra are next on the list. She is truly hotness personified.
The next sexiest zodiac sign is Libra. Ranbir Kapoor is born with this zodiac sign and who would disagree that he is charmingly hot?
Kareena Kapoor Khan with zodiac sign Virgo is often termed as one of the most gorgeous and breathtakingly beautiful divas in town.
The man who is making every girl swoon these days with his Tauba Tauba moves is Vicky Kaushal who is a Taurus BTW.
Nobody can beat Capricorns when it comes to being hot, sexy, beautiful in ways more than one. Leggy Lass Deepika Padukone has this zodiac sign.
Shruti Haasan has the zodiac sign Aquarius and she is a true beauty.
