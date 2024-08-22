Top 12 hottest Bollywood celebs as per their zodiac signs

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2024

The hottest and the sexiest zodiac sign is said to be Scorpio. The living proof is Shah Rukh Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

R Madhavan's zodiac sign is Gemini and who can deny that he is THE HOTTEST celeb in the town?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saif Ali Khan's zodiac sign is Leo. He has the looks, intelligence, charm - everything packed in one!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The next zodiac sign on the list is Sagittarius. Tamannaah Bhatia who celebrates her birthday on December 21 is indeed is the queen of hotness.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After watching Pushpa 2: The Rule, Mukesh Khanna said that Allu Arjun would be a great choice to play Shaktimaan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shraddha Kapoor is Pisces. People with this zodiac sign are said to flirtatious and romantic.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cancerians like Priyanka Chopra are next on the list. She is truly hotness personified.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The next sexiest zodiac sign is Libra. Ranbir Kapoor is born with this zodiac sign and who would disagree that he is charmingly hot?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kareena Kapoor Khan with zodiac sign Virgo is often termed as one of the most gorgeous and breathtakingly beautiful divas in town.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The man who is making every girl swoon these days with his Tauba Tauba moves is Vicky Kaushal who is a Taurus BTW.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nobody can beat Capricorns when it comes to being hot, sexy, beautiful in ways more than one. Leggy Lass Deepika Padukone has this zodiac sign.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shruti Haasan has the zodiac sign Aquarius and she is a true beauty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Drishyam and more: Top 10 South Indian movies with maximum number of remakes

 

 Find Out More