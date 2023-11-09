Top 12 indo-western looks inspired by Alia, Janhvi and more for Dhanteras and Diwali 2023
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023
Janhvi Kapoor looks pretty in a floral skirt with a corset top.
Athiya Shetty wore a pair of sharara with a floral corset bralette and a shrug.
Sonakshi Sinha wore a quintessential dhoti skirt with a blazer.
Shilpa Shetty knows how to stick to an Indian look with modernity.
Alia Bhatt gave her saree an Indo-western look.
Shraddha Kapoor ditched a blouse over a saree for a blazer.
Kiara Advani’s Indo-Western look would get a thumbs up.
Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista and every style is her game.
Sara Ali Khan has often made fashion statements in Indo-western style.
Ananya Panday looks sizzling in a monochromatic black-and-white ensemble.
Bhumi Pednekar is known to go experimental with her outfits.
Kriti Sanon’s red whimsical dress could be a perfect addition to your wardrobe.
