Top 12 indo-western looks inspired by Alia, Janhvi and more for Dhanteras and Diwali 2023

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023

Janhvi Kapoor looks pretty in a floral skirt with a corset top.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Athiya Shetty wore a pair of sharara with a floral corset bralette and a shrug.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonakshi Sinha wore a quintessential dhoti skirt with a blazer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty knows how to stick to an Indian look with modernity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alia Bhatt gave her saree an Indo-western look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shraddha Kapoor ditched a blouse over a saree for a blazer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kiara Advani’s Indo-Western look would get a thumbs up.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista and every style is her game.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan has often made fashion statements in Indo-western style.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ananya Panday looks sizzling in a monochromatic black-and-white ensemble.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhumi Pednekar is known to go experimental with her outfits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kriti Sanon’s red whimsical dress could be a perfect addition to your wardrobe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Diwali 2023: Top 10 unique blouse designs inspired by Bollywood divas

 

 Find Out More