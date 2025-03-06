Top 4 zodiac sign who excel in academics
Yashshvi Srivastava
| Mar 06, 2025
4 zodiac signs that are often considered to excel in academics
Scorpios are known for their intense focus, passion and perseverance.
They dive deep into subjects that interest them and are not afraid to ask questions.
Virgo are known for their attention to detail with situations, analytical minds, and practical approach.
They are often top performers in academics. They are diligent, hardworking, and strive for perfection
Capricorns are disciplined, responsible and ambitious.
They set high standards for themselves and work hard to achieve their goals.
Tauruses are reliable, patient and determined towards their work.
They take their time to understand complex concepts and are not easily deterred by challenges.
