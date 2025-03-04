Top 4 zodiac signs associated with clever traits

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2025

Here is the list of Zodiac sign that are often known for cunning and clever traits

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Scorpio are Known for their strategic thinking and ability to manipulate situations to their advantage.

They are often considered one of the most cunning zodiac signs.

Geminis are clever, often using their charm and wit to get what they want.

Their versatility and cunning nature make them formidable opponents.

Libras are known for their diplomacy and social skills.

They can also be cunning and strategic in their pursuit of balance and harmony.

Pisces are often underestimated due to their empathetic and compassionate nature.

They can also be clever and cunning, using their intuition and emotional intelligence to navigate complex situations.

