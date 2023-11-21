Top 5 best Korean beauty trends to look forward to in 2024
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023
Reusable products are quickly becoming more and more popular among environmentally conscious consumers who want to reduce their impact on the environment.
Refillable pods for cleansers and moisturizers are now bringing the party to the skincare section, although lip colors and blushes still tend to lead the way.
Anybody with oily skin type may automatically cringe at the thought of adding more oils to their skin, but K-beauty is working to change this misconception.
Heritage ingredients, non-greasy formulas and glossy textures now rule the modern world of beauty products.
It has always been clear that face massages are K-beauty's best partner in the fight against aging, so it was only a matter of time until the latest skincare technology made an appearance.
These days, palm-sized gadgets that increase skin elasticity and activate subdermal muscles are the key to a sharp jawline and sculpted face.
The newest nail style to take the K-beauty world by storm features a pop of "blush" in the middle of the nails to simulate the look of flushed, rosy cheeks.
Stainless steel spatulas are truly amazing for evenly applying foundation to the skin and then blending it with a sponge for a pure, better-than-my-skin finish.
