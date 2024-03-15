Top 5 Bollywood actors who lived on the earnings of their wives
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2024
Pankaj Tripathy had a difficult time before achieving his current level of recognition because, following his marriage, he was unemployed for over eight years.
He lived off of his wife Mridula Tripathi's income in the meantime, taking care of all the domestic duties while she was at work.
Shah Rukh Khan was a struggling actor when he first entered the industry. He did not have much of work.
Despite his lack of income, his spouse Gauri had assumed the role of providing for the family.
Ayushmann occasionally had trouble finding a job and had to rely on his wife's income to survive.
When he was an actor attempting to get through, Tahira Kashyap was his rock. To make ends meet, he took on a variety of odd jobs.
Maniesh Paul once disclosed in an interview that there was a period of time when he was unable to pay the rent on his property and that his wife handled all of the financial matters.
Parmeet's name is not as well-known in the industry as Archana's. However, the actor feels that his wife's income and his own are equal, therefore he has no problem living off of it.
