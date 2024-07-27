Top 5 expensive things owned by Anushka Sharma
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 27, 2024
Anushka Sharma is estimated to have a net worth of $36 million.
Rich Lifestyle: She makes decisions that are extravagant and luxurious.
Beautiful Earrings: Possesses a stunning pair of earrings valued at ₹1,10,44,500.
Luxury Watch 1: Owns an exquisite watch that costs ₹36,31,000.
Designer Gown: Has a stunning gown that costs ₹5,95,000.
Luxurious Watch 2: At ₹8,80,000, this exquisite watch is part of her collection.
Luxurious Watch 3: An additional pricey timepiece with a ₹1,66,999 value.
Passion for Watches: She's well-known for her admiration of expensive watches.
