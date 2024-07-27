Top 5 expensive things owned by Anushka Sharma

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2024

Anushka Sharma is estimated to have a net worth of $36 million.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rich Lifestyle: She makes decisions that are extravagant and luxurious.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Beautiful Earrings: Possesses a stunning pair of earrings valued at ₹1,10,44,500.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Luxury Watch 1: Owns an exquisite watch that costs ₹36,31,000.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Designer Gown: Has a stunning gown that costs ₹5,95,000.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Luxurious Watch 2: At ₹8,80,000, this exquisite watch is part of her collection.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Luxurious Watch 3: An additional pricey timepiece with a ₹1,66,999 value.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Passion for Watches: She's well-known for her admiration of expensive watches.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kriti Sanon birthday: Know her educational qualifications, net worth, ex bfs and more

 

 Find Out More