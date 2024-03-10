Top 5 healthy habits to learn from Bollywood actors like Shilpa Shetty, Samantha and more
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2024
Deepika Padukone's balanced meal plan is the reason for her flawless physique and level of fitness.
Celebrities frequently adhere to a customized training schedule. To create training plans suited to each person's specific needs and objectives, they often employ elite personal trainers.
An intense exercise regimen that incorporates yoga, strength training, and cardio is the source of Alia Bhatt's amazing physique.
Celebrities are renowned for scheduling regular check-ups with medical professionals and for being health-conscious. This makes it possible to identify any possible health issues early on.
Samantha has underlined how important it is to see doctors and have routine checkups in order to properly manage and monitor your health.
To keep their mental health in check, several celebrities have adopted mindfulness and meditation techniques.
Shilpa Shetty's physical health is praised. Her dedication to mindfulness and wellbeing is evident in her daily practice of yoga and meditation, which has been helpful in keeping her in shape.
Katrina Kaif has repeatedly emphasized how important it is to be hydrated in order to remove toxins from the body and how important it is to get enough sleep.
