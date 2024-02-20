Top 5 parenting lessons to learn from Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024
Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan have managed to keep a careful balance between their busy work and personal lives.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The welfare of their children has always come first for the Khans, even in the face of the glitter and glamour of the movie business.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Every child has a personality that the Khans value and appreciate.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suhana's interest in acting, for example, or Aryan's love for filmmaking, Shahrukh and Gauri encourage their children to follow their individual qualities and aspirations.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite being a part of the glitzy entertainment industry, Shahrukh and Gauri have given their kids a strong sense of cultural identity and morals.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The family emphasizes the value of cultural roots by celebrating festivals and customs.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Khans have been comparatively careful about their family's private matters in a time when social media frequently makes it difficult to distinguish between public and private life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahrukh and Gauri are aware of how critical it is to provide their kids a certain amount of privacy.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It's evident that Shahrukh and Gauri Khan have a strong work ethic, humility, and kindness.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star Akshay Kumar and other top 8 actors who are masters in different sports
Find Out More