Top 5 super luxurious assets of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 25, 2024
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is reported to have a net worth of Rs 776 crore.
Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, is reportedly worth Rs 280 crore personally.
The Bollywood duo has an estimated net worth of Rs 1,056 crore.
In Jumeirah Golf Estates, one of Dubai's most affluent neighborhoods, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan possess a magnificent property.
He has made sports investments in addition to real estate, owning two teams: Chennaiyin FC of the Indian Super League and the Jaipur Pink Panthers of Pro Kabaddi.
The Bachchan family has five opulent mansions in addition to other opulent apartments in upscale Mumbai residential towers that they purchased.
The Bollywood duo is among the select few well-known figures in the Hindi cinema industry to possess a Rolls Royce.
Another British-made supercar in the couple's garage is the Bentley Continental GT.
