Top 5 times Kriti Sanon slayed in fiery red
Bollywood Staff
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 18, 2025
Kriti Sanon in a crimson red dress rocks a bold, stunning look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Opt for this Kriti Sanon-inspired look featuring a hot crimson unconventional blazer, a bralette top, and a fish-cut skirt.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti Sanon turns heads in a ravishing ruby red bodycon shoulder dress.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Turn heads in a mesmerizing crimson body-con, off-the-shoulder dress with a plunging neckline.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kriti Sanon nails the perfect look in a red crop top paired with rose-red jeans.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
For a chic and elegant look, consider a sophisticated sleeveless crop top paired with matching high-waisted trousers just like Kriti Sanon.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bold makeup and a red full-sleeve cut dress with matching accessories make a powerful statement.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Make a bold statement like Kriti Sanon in a vermillion red full-sleeve shirt dress paired with matching pants and accessories.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A burgundy red dress with black stripes is the epitome of fashion. Kriti Sanon knows it well!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Embrace a touch of drama with this stylish red dress, showcasing a starburst cut-out, contrasting black stripes, and a sophisticated tie-up accent.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Kumbh Mela 2025: Amrita Kumbher Sandha, Kalkimanthakatha and more films that celebrate the cultural richness of India
Find Out More