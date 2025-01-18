Top 5 times Kriti Sanon slayed in fiery red

Bollywood Staff Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 18, 2025

Kriti Sanon in a crimson red dress rocks a bold, stunning look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Opt for this Kriti Sanon-inspired look featuring a hot crimson unconventional blazer, a bralette top, and a fish-cut skirt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kriti Sanon turns heads in a ravishing ruby red bodycon shoulder dress.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Turn heads in a mesmerizing crimson body-con, off-the-shoulder dress with a plunging neckline.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kriti Sanon nails the perfect look in a red crop top paired with rose-red jeans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

For a chic and elegant look, consider a sophisticated sleeveless crop top paired with matching high-waisted trousers just like Kriti Sanon.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bold makeup and a red full-sleeve cut dress with matching accessories make a powerful statement.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Make a bold statement like Kriti Sanon in a vermillion red full-sleeve shirt dress paired with matching pants and accessories.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A burgundy red dress with black stripes is the epitome of fashion. Kriti Sanon knows it well!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Embrace a touch of drama with this stylish red dress, showcasing a starburst cut-out, contrasting black stripes, and a sophisticated tie-up accent.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Kumbh Mela 2025: Amrita Kumbher Sandha, Kalkimanthakatha and more films that celebrate the cultural richness of India

 

 Find Out More