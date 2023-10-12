Top 5 Zodiac signs who are the biggest liars

Here is a list of zodiac signs who are effortless liars

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023

Gemini

Geminis are skilled liars due to their adaptability and quick wit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gemini dual personalities

Geminis are convincing liars with dual personalities and often cause confusion with their words.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Libra

Librans, with their charm and desire for harmony, may resort to white lies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Libran White Lies

Librans end up lying to maintain balance and avoid stressful situations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Scorpio

Scorpios have intense emotions and are masters of secrets.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Secretive Scorpios

Scorpios remain mysterious and keep their true intentions hidden behind intense emotions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sagittarius

Sagittarians' love for excitement sometimes leads them to stretch the truth or create stories to impress and entertain.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sagittarian Tall Tales

Sagittarians love to be among people and they tend to lie in some situations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pisces

Pisces' creativity and empathy make them adept at fabricating stories.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Piscean Fabrications

Pisces' create their own story or exaggerate to spare others' feelings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Nayanthara-Prabhudeva, Salman-Aishwarya: Real reasons behind most shocking celebrity break ups

 

 Find Out More