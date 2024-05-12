Top 6 Delhi restaurants to visit to experience a Heeramandi vibe

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 12, 2024

If you enjoyed the luxurious sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, you would also fancy these restaurants in Delhi that offer a similar vibe.

Here are 6 of the best restaurants that you can visit in Delhi to get the luxurious dining experience.

Lakhori Haveli Dharampura offers Mughlai food and a time travel experience to the Mughal era, located in Chandni Chowk.

Khubani in Aerocity boasts a multi-cuisine menu and an Insta-worthy decor.

Qavalli features Moroccan architecture and serves North Indian and Mughlai dishes, also in Aerocity.

Gumbad Cafe offers a rooftop view of Jama Masjid and serves various cuisines.

Dum Pukht in ITC Maurya is known for slow-cooked Nawabi dishes from Lucknow.

Begam presents a fusion of Turkish and Mediterranean flavors with a touch of Rajasthani and Mughlai elegance, located in Defence Colony.

Price ranges vary from ₹2000 to ₹8000 for two, depending on the restaurant's ambiance and cuisine.

Thanks For Reading!

