Top 6 Delhi restaurants to visit to experience a Heeramandi vibe
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 12, 2024
If you enjoyed the luxurious sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, you would also fancy these restaurants in Delhi that offer a similar vibe.
Here are 6 of the best restaurants that you can visit in Delhi to get the luxurious dining experience.
Lakhori Haveli Dharampura offers Mughlai food and a time travel experience to the Mughal era, located in Chandni Chowk.
Khubani in Aerocity boasts a multi-cuisine menu and an Insta-worthy decor.
Qavalli features Moroccan architecture and serves North Indian and Mughlai dishes, also in Aerocity.
Gumbad Cafe offers a rooftop view of Jama Masjid and serves various cuisines.
Dum Pukht in ITC Maurya is known for slow-cooked Nawabi dishes from Lucknow.
Begam presents a fusion of Turkish and Mediterranean flavors with a touch of Rajasthani and Mughlai elegance, located in Defence Colony.
Price ranges vary from ₹2000 to ₹8000 for two, depending on the restaurant's ambiance and cuisine.
