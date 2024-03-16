Top 6 easy ways to include Korean rice water in your beauty regimen

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2024

Korean beauty tips and hacks have now become pretty popular.

One of the most important beauty tip in the routine is the use of rice water.

The use of rice water is said to have many benefits for the skin.

It helps in brightening the skin, fight acne and also has anti-ageing benefits. It is also east to use.

It can be used as a cleanser. Use it remove all the dust, makeup from the skin. Soak a cotton ball in a rice water mixture and gentle use it on the skin.

Rice water makes for a good toner. It is important to maintain the pH value of the skin and gently patting rice water on face helps.

Rice Water can be used as a mask. Mix it with aloe vera and apply the mask. It will leave you rejuvenated.

A spray on for acne! Fill rice water in a spray bottle and apply it on particular spots that need attention.

Keep a cotton ball dunked in rice water under the skin and it will help you get rid of puffy eyes and inflammation.

Rice Water can be used while bathing. Add it to your bath tub or use it while rinsing. It will leave you fresh and glowing.

