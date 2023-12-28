Top 6 Korean beauty essentials for your makeup kit
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 28, 2023
Korean makeup has an extremely alluring and appealing but doll-like appearance.
A dewy, fresh base is the first step in Korean makeup. That is an essential item to have.
Cushion compacts, which are portable and consist of a sponge dipped in foundation, are seen being used by several K-Celebs.
In relation to eye shadows, burnt orange, red, and reddish-brown hues produce a seductive yet delicate effect when applied to the corner of the eye.
To prevent sharp lines, concentrate mostly on the outside region of the lid and blend lightly over the rest of the lid, rather than dragging the color into the crease.
Nowadays, thin liners are popular. To expand the eye and make it appear younger, tip the wing straight down or slightly downward instead of making the traditional cat eye.
A doll-like appearance is produced by adding shine or glitter just below the center of the eyes. Therefore, eye sparkles should be handy.
Koreans prefer lip tints and lip balms over lipsticks so that they get a natural look.
Apply a coral or baby pink blush on the cheekbones. You can try different blush placements to see which looks the most attractive.
