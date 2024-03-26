Top 7 Bollywood actors with bad luck in relationships
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 26, 2024
By publicly revealing their live-in relationship, Bipasha Basu and John Abraham set a precedent. Over nine years, they remained together.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan has not been so lucky to have a stable and long lasting relationship, yet.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Salman has dated many actresses, he was even about to get married to Sangeeta Bijlani but later on they broke off their engagement.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rakhi Sawant, the controversy queen has also faced several breakups. Her most recent one was with her ex husband Adil.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Preeti Desai and Abhay Deol were longtime partners. The pair did, however, ultimately part ways.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor moved in with Katrina Kaif after splitting from Deepika Padukone, and the two shared a Bandra apartment. But, things didn't go well between them.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rumors circulated that, back when Lara Dutta was a model, she lived with Kelly Dorji. The pair eventually called it quits after eight years of courtship.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Saif Ali Khan had a connection with Rozza Catalano before his union with Kareena Kapoor.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 iconic Bollywood movie couples that fans love and adore
Find Out More