Top 7 Bollywood actors with bad luck in relationships

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 26, 2024

By publicly revealing their live-in relationship, Bipasha Basu and John Abraham set a precedent. Over nine years, they remained together.

Salman Khan has not been so lucky to have a stable and long lasting relationship, yet.

Salman has dated many actresses, he was even about to get married to Sangeeta Bijlani but later on they broke off their engagement.

Rakhi Sawant, the controversy queen has also faced several breakups. Her most recent one was with her ex husband Adil.

Preeti Desai and Abhay Deol were longtime partners. The pair did, however, ultimately part ways.

Ranbir Kapoor moved in with Katrina Kaif after splitting from Deepika Padukone, and the two shared a Bandra apartment. But, things didn't go well between them.

Rumors circulated that, back when Lara Dutta was a model, she lived with Kelly Dorji. The pair eventually called it quits after eight years of courtship.

Saif Ali Khan had a connection with Rozza Catalano before his union with Kareena Kapoor.

