Top 7 celebrities who flaunted expensive watches in 2024
Nikita Thakkar
| Oct 15, 2024
Who doesn't like watches? Indian celebs are definitely obsessed with expensive watches! Here's a look.
At IPL 2024, Shah Rukh Khan flaunted his Richard Mille RM052 Titanium Skull worth Rs 5.75 crore.
Ranbir Kapoor has Patek Philippe Grand Complications Perpetual Calendar Moon Phases Chronograph Platinum Emerald Black watch that is worth Rs 6 crore.
At Anant Ambani's wedding, Ranveer Singh wore a limited edition watch by Audemars Piguet worth Rs 2 crore. It was gifted by the Ambanis.
Hardik Pandya has a Pratek Phillipe Nautilus Platinum 5711 watch worth Rs 1.5 crore. It has emeralds on it.
On Koffee With Karan, Sunny Deol flaunted a watch by Audemars Piguet. It is said to be worth Rs 1.3 crore.
Bobby Deol also has Patek Phillipe Nautilus watch that is priced at Rs 1.2 crore.
On Jimmy Fallon's show, Diljit Dosanjh looked all glam flaunting his diamond-studded Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Selfwinding watch worth Rs 1.2 crore.
At the big Ambani wedding, Salman Khan was spotted wearing Patek Philippe Aquanaut Luce Rainbow Minute Repeater 5260/1455R watch. Reportedly, the cost is more than Rs 20 cr.
Anant Ambani was reportedly seen wearing a rare Patek Philippe Sky Moon Tourbillon Ref.6002G in white gold watch worth more than Rs 55 crore.
