Top 7 exquisite Bridal Nath’s inspired by Heeramandi

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 12, 2024

Heeramandi is a period drama by Sanjay Leela Bhansali set in post-British era featuring exceptional grandeur.

The web series has been in news for its over the top budget including the sets, jewellery and more.

The show features a lot of exquisite Nath designs that caught the eye of the female audience.

Aditi Rao Hydari playing Bibbojaan was seen wearing a fish-themed Konkani nose ring.

Manisha Koirala, playing the key role of Malaikajaan in the show was seen wearing a polki nose ring.

Sonakshi Sinha’s role as Fardeen was loved by the fans, her character was seen with a lowkey minimalist Nath.

Richa Chadha who played the role of Lajjo opted for a Rajasthani Nath design for a traditional look.

Sanjeeda Sheikh, was seen playing the role of Waheeda rocked a simple and subtle Nath.

Sharmin Sehgal was seen wearing a floral design half-circle nath, which will be inspiration to many.

