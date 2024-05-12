Top 7 exquisite Bridal Nath’s inspired by Heeramandi
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 12, 2024
Heeramandi is a period drama by Sanjay Leela Bhansali set in post-British era featuring exceptional grandeur.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The web series has been in news for its over the top budget including the sets, jewellery and more.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The show features a lot of exquisite Nath designs that caught the eye of the female audience.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aditi Rao Hydari playing Bibbojaan was seen wearing a fish-themed Konkani nose ring.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Manisha Koirala, playing the key role of Malaikajaan in the show was seen wearing a polki nose ring.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sonakshi Sinha’s role as Fardeen was loved by the fans, her character was seen with a lowkey minimalist Nath.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Richa Chadha who played the role of Lajjo opted for a Rajasthani Nath design for a traditional look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjeeda Sheikh, was seen playing the role of Waheeda rocked a simple and subtle Nath.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sharmin Sehgal was seen wearing a floral design half-circle nath, which will be inspiration to many.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Panchayat season 3 trailer to be out on this date: Here's what to expect
Find Out More