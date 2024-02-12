Top 7 Indian stars who are gay and proud
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 12, 2024
It will take some time for the top names among Indian celebrities to come out because gay sex is still a relatively new legality.
Karan Johar is a producer and director who has never formally acknowledged being gay. In 2017, he made significant allusions to his sexual orientation in his memoirs An Unsuitable Boy.
It's interesting to note that Apurva Asrani, one of the few openly gay men in the business, first disclosed his sexual preference in 1998.
Vasu Primlani is reportedly one of the first openly gay stand-up comedians.
Shonali Bose, an Indian writer, director, and producer of motion pictures, describes herself as bisexual.
Model Sushant Divgikar has come a long way from his appearances on reality programs to his 2014 Mr Gay India title.
One of the numerous people who applauded the 2018 Supreme Court ruling on section 377 was Vikram Seth.
Over the years, Indian journalist and filmmaker Parvez Sharma, who is living in New York, has been vocal about homosexual rights in his work.
