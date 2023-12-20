Top 7 Korean beauty and hair care tips to see you through winter
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 20, 2023
The idea that hair care is an extension of skincare and general wellness is demonstrated by the Korean hair regimen.
The cleansing and maintenance of the scalp forms the basis of the Korean hair care regimen.
It's important to shampoo and condition the hair after treating and cleaning the scalp completely. The gentle method of shampooing used in Korea is very effective.
Two essential components of Korean hair care routines are deep conditioning and hair masks.
Applying leave-in treatments is the next stage in the Korean hair care regimen. These remedies range from oils and essences to serums.
A mainstay of Korean hair care, camellia oil is made from the seeds of the camellia flower and is renowned for adding shine and moisture without making the hair appear greasy.
Another favorite is argan oil, also referred to as "liquid gold." Packed with fatty acids and vitamin E, it's perfect for mending damaged hair and avoiding split ends.
In terms of hair treatment, fermented ingredients like fermented rice water is another discovery from Korea.
