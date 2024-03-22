Top 7 Korean beauty regime tips to look as ageless as K-drama actresses
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 22, 2024
Korean actresses are considered to be the among the most beautiful ones.
Korean beauty regime has gained much popularity. Here are some interesting tips to get ageless skin.
Double cleansing is a widely used method to remove impurities from skin. First use an oil based cleanser. Then rinse it with water based cleanser.
Important step in Korean skin care routine is the use of exfoliators. Gently scrub your skin to remove the dead cells. One can also use a washcloth to scrub.
Sheet masks are a must. It helps to moisturise the skin and bring a shine.
Sun protection is mandatory. Use of sun screen with a suitable SPF has to be a part of your daily skin care routine.
Use a toner to hydrate the skin. It helps in balancing the pH level. Fermented rice water is also considered to be an excellent toner.
Skin essence also help in moisturising the skin.
Tapping your skin products instead of applying it is the most common skin care regime that we even get to see in many K-dramas.
Drinking minimum of four litres of water is essential.
