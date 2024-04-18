Top 7 Korean hair care secrets with natural ingredients for better hair growth

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 18, 2024

Using rice water will always be number one choice for the Koreans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avoid to use appliances like straighteners, instead make a comfortable hairstyle according to you.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Don't bring your hair in contact with a rough or an old towel. Use soft cotton towels.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Applying serum on hair is beneficial for internal and external health.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Water of the soaked fenugreek seeds is super effective.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Keep doing your head massage and exercise. Oiling of hair is equally important.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A mix od curd and egg can be used as a hair mask.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Try to make your hair dry faster as wet hair are weak.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 underrated South Indian films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More