Top 7 Korean hair care secrets with natural ingredients for better hair growth
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 18, 2024
Using rice water will always be number one choice for the Koreans.
Avoid to use appliances like straighteners, instead make a comfortable hairstyle according to you.
Don't bring your hair in contact with a rough or an old towel. Use soft cotton towels.
Applying serum on hair is beneficial for internal and external health.
Water of the soaked fenugreek seeds is super effective.
Keep doing your head massage and exercise. Oiling of hair is equally important.
A mix od curd and egg can be used as a hair mask.
Try to make your hair dry faster as wet hair are weak.
