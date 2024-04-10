Top 7 Korean skincare secrets to get naturally pink lips

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 10, 2024

Don't forget to take care of your lips while thinking about your skincare routine.

Daily moisturizing is the go to key. You don't want your lips to look dull without any moisture in them.

Essential oils help in the repair work and prevents any further damage to your lips.

Using chemical free products like lipsticks, serums and lipmasks are highly suggested.

Aloevera has healing properties that could help with dryness and chapped lips.

Applying beetroot juice will naturally give colour to your lips and you can drink it later on to maintain a healthy diet.

Regular exfoliation and basic massages like rubbing your lips softly in a circular motion can be useful.

A sugar scrub could be the best way to soften your lips, if used gently and regularly.

Thanks For Reading!

