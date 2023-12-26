Top 7 Korean skincare secrets to look ageless

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 26, 2023

This is the first step in a good skin care routine. Cleaning oils work wonders for removing makeup and grime from the face.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Use a foam-based cleanser after an oil-based washing regimen to remove any leftover debris and extra oil from your skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In order for the next batch of products to work and to eliminate dead skin cells from your skin, you must exfoliate your skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It's crucial to hydrate your skin after exfoliating it. For this reason, in order to keep your skin's pH levels stable, you must moisturize it using a toner.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Put on a button-sized amount of essence, a combination of toner and serum, on freshly toned skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Korean face masks are for our skin, just as exercise is for our bodies and meditation is for our minds.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Take good care of your eyes, particularly the region beneath them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Even if you plan to be outside for a short period of time, sunscreen use is compulsory. This is the best anti-aging prevention technique.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Korean beauty secrets for long, healthy, strong hair

 

 Find Out More